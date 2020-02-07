The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a caller Thursday about a man in a wheelchair who had been stranded overnight in the vicinity of 595th Avenue and Country Highway 46.
The location of the stranded motorist’s vehicle was 3 miles southeast of Parkers Prairie in Eastern Township.
A deputy answered the call and found the male driver had entered the ditch due to icy roads and the driver’s lack of familiarity with the highway. The man had a cellphone but he had not been able to find it.
The accident did not result in any injuries or damage to the vehicle.
