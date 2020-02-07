The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a caller Thursday about a man in a wheelchair who had been stranded overnight in the vicinity of 595th Avenue and Country Highway 46.

The location of the stranded motorist’s vehicle was 3 miles southeast of Parkers Prairie in Eastern Township.

A deputy answered the call and found the male driver had entered the ditch due to icy roads and the driver’s lack of familiarity with the highway. The man had a cellphone but he had not been able to find it.

The accident did not result in any injuries or damage to the vehicle.

Newsletters

Enter your email address and select the newsletters you would like to receive.

Load comments