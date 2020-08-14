A vehicle was discovered on the shoulder near the corner of East Lincoln Avenue and Sherman Street Friday in Fergus Falls without its driver’s side front wheel.
According to the complainant, a Fergus Falls police officer noticed the vehicle and called the registered owner. The owner stated that his son was driving the car when the wheel fell off and that they would be calling a tow truck to have the car removed in the morning.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.