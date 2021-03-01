A Fergus Falls police officer was called to Hampden Avenue Thursday by a man who had allegedly purchased $21,000 of deer hides from a Fergus Falls hide dealer.
The complainant alleged the dealer was blocking access to his truck. The complainant stated he had wired the Fergus Falls dealer money on Feb. 11.
The police officer reported the disagreement between the two parties led to a semi-trailer of deer hides being unloaded and payment being returned to the buyer.
The officer found no criminal activity had occurred.
