The Fergus Falls Police Department responded to the Walmart parking lot after a caller stated a man was yelling out his window, doing circles in the parking lot, at a woman standing in front of the store Thursday.

According to the report, law enforcement arrived and spoke with the individual. The man stated that he and the woman were having a disagreement over grocery shopping. The man was advised to handle the situation in a better manner.

Sign up for our email newsletters

Load comments