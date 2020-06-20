The Fergus Falls Police Department responded to the Walmart parking lot after a caller stated a man was yelling out his window, doing circles in the parking lot, at a woman standing in front of the store Thursday.
According to the report, law enforcement arrived and spoke with the individual. The man stated that he and the woman were having a disagreement over grocery shopping. The man was advised to handle the situation in a better manner.
