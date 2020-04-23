The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office was contacted Wednesday with the report of a road hazard in the neighborhood of State Highway 78 and County Highway 54.
A disc that accidentally dragged on the north edge of the roadway did moderate damage to about 50 yards of road surface.
The Otter Tail County Highway Department was advised and a state accident report was filed.
