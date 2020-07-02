Otter Tail County Dispatch fenced with 911 calls at 10:55 a.m. Wednesday.

The first call was an open line with a tone or squealing noise heard. A callback got a voicemail.

A deputy was sent to the address. Two vehicles were inside the garage. Nothing appeared out of the ordinary.

Contact was later made with a male.

The deputy reported there was no issue to deal with.

