Otter Tail County Dispatch fenced with 911 calls at 10:55 a.m. Wednesday.
The first call was an open line with a tone or squealing noise heard. A callback got a voicemail.
A deputy was sent to the address. Two vehicles were inside the garage. Nothing appeared out of the ordinary.
Contact was later made with a male.
The deputy reported there was no issue to deal with.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.