An individual involved in a dispute over a missing wallet prompted a call to Fergus Falls police on Wednesday, June 16.
A family member had reportedly brought one of the people involved in the dispute over to a residence on the 200 block of East Summit Avenue, and shortly afterward an argument started over a missing wallet between the person making the report and another individual. A responding officer advised both individuals to separate and go to bed, and also told them that if law enforcement received a return call, it could result in charges.
