A caller reported Wednesday, Nov. 25 that a woman had come to her home on East Channing Avenue and requested she call her boyfriend. The unknown woman was distraught and confused. She stayed several minutes and then left in an unknown direction.

The lady in question was eventually identified according to the Fergus Falls Police Department. She walked to her sister’s home and eventually returned to her own home.

A police officer spoke with the woman’s boyfriend who said he was with her and the situation was under control.

 

