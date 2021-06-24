Fergus Falls police responded to a report of a possible assault in the former Westridge Mall parking lot outside a dollar store in an incident reported on Sunday at approximately 3:20 p.m.

One of the people involved in the incident contacted police and told them they had been assaulted by another customer. A responding officer learned that the complainant had been hit with a basket by another customer after a dispute over a handicapped parking space. The officer told both involved there would be no charges pursued in the incident.

