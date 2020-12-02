A disturbance brought Fergus Falls police to West Lincoln Avenue early Wednesday.
After hearing the sound of a woman screaming over the phone line, officers went to the address and heard a man and woman arguing from outside their apartment. Both parties denied anything physical but were warned about the situation. The woman had an active gross misdemeanor warrant and she was informed to turn herself in.
