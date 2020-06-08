Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a call Sunday of gunshots, dogs barking and people yelling on Turner Drive in Everts Township.
Law enforcement went to the location and were met by an adult who stated that kids in the area were playing army and one child was barking out orders. The adult had snuck around the group and lit three firecrackers off while playing with the kids.
