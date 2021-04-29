A disturbance in the city of Ottertail was reported to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday. Two juveniles who were arguing over an Xbox gaming system allegedly became aggressive with each other, with another reportedly jumping in to break up a fight. The sheriff’s office says both parties sustained minor injuries, however, they say a deputy responding to the scene was unable to determine a primary aggressor. It is unclear at this time if either party sought medical care for their injuries.
