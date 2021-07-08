The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint of two deck panels of a dock being stolen June 3 on the 35000 block of Jolly Ann Drive.
The complainant told law enforcement that a 4-by-4 and 2-by-4 section of their Voyager dock was missing. The complainant also stated that the culprit attempted to take a third panel. The sections went missing between June 1 at 8 p.m. and June 2 at 9 p.m.
The estimated value of the stolen pieces is $250.
