The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint of two deck panels of a dock being stolen June 3 on the 35000 block of Jolly Ann Drive.

The complainant told law enforcement that a 4-by-4 and 2-by-4 section of their Voyager dock was missing. The complainant also stated that the culprit attempted to take a third panel. The sections went missing between June 1 at 8 p.m. and June 2 at 9 p.m.

The estimated value of the stolen pieces is $250.

