A doctor at Lake Region Healthcare contacted the Fergus Falls Police Department requesting a welfare check on a 2-month-old female.
The baby girl had allegedly been brought to the emergency room because she was not eating normally. The doctor was concerned about possible head trauma. The parent or caregiver had not brought the child back in or returned any phone calls.
The child was located less than two hours after the doctor’s request was made. The child appeared to be healthy. The mother was in contact with the doctor and they had an appointment to meet later on Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.