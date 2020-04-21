A doctor at Lake Region Healthcare contacted the Fergus Falls Police Department requesting a welfare check on a 2-month-old female.

The baby girl had allegedly been brought to the emergency room because she was not eating normally. The doctor was concerned about possible head trauma. The parent or caregiver had not brought the child back in or returned any phone calls.

The child was located less than two hours after the doctor’s request was made. The child appeared to be healthy. The mother was in contact with the doctor and they had an appointment to meet later on Friday.

