At approximately 7:42 a.m. Monday a man living just south of the Perham city limits along State Highway 78 reported a 2017 gray-colored Dodge Ram 150 pickup had been stolen from out of his driveway.

According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle was described as being in nearly new condition. It had a black tonneau cover over the cargo box.

The vehicle theft was believed to have taken place shortly before 6 a.m. Monday.

