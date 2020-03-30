At approximately 7:42 a.m. Monday a man living just south of the Perham city limits along State Highway 78 reported a 2017 gray-colored Dodge Ram 150 pickup had been stolen from out of his driveway.
According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle was described as being in nearly new condition. It had a black tonneau cover over the cargo box.
The vehicle theft was believed to have taken place shortly before 6 a.m. Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.