The owner of a new truck called the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Thursday after a dog scratched her vehicle while she was launching a pontoon on Buchanan Lake.

A deputy sheriff advised the caller to contact her insurance company and make a claim.  

The caller provided information that the Pine Shelter Vet Clinic might have a lead on who the dog belonged to. The deputy checked with the clinic and found they had one that fit the description. The deputy checked the address provided but did not make contact.

Sign up for our email newsletters



Load comments