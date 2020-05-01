The owner of a new truck called the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Thursday after a dog scratched her vehicle while she was launching a pontoon on Buchanan Lake.
A deputy sheriff advised the caller to contact her insurance company and make a claim.
The caller provided information that the Pine Shelter Vet Clinic might have a lead on who the dog belonged to. The deputy checked with the clinic and found they had one that fit the description. The deputy checked the address provided but did not make contact.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.