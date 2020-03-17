Perham Health reported a patient with a dog bite Monday.
The Otter Tail County deputy answering the call was told that two dogs had been fighting and the patient had been bitten on the hand, breaking the skin.
The owner of the dog told the deputy the dog was current on its vaccinations and that the animal would be quarantined.
