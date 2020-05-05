A skirmish with a dog left a 6-year-old girl with a bite mark on her face Monday according to the Fergus Falls Police Department.
When the dog invaded a blanket fort constructed by the juvenile she attempted to force it out according to the caller.
The girl was transported to Lake Region Healthcare by her mother.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.