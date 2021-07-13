The Fergus Falls Police Department received a call on the 400 block of Peck Street about items that were taken from a caller Sunday.
In the complaint, the caller was missing a $20 dog chain, $10 worth of cigarettes and a $2 lighter.
Law enforcement attempted to contact the individual accused but there was no answer. The complainant was provided with options in civil dispute.
