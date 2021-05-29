The Fergus Falls Police Department took a report from a person living on Fir Avenue that found a dog near an ice cream shop downtown on Tuesday, May 25. 

The person said an unknown third party took the dog and said they would bring it to the Otter Tail County Humane Society. Police say the black, white and gray colored husky dog, with a teal collar with no tags was followed from the area of Union and Vernon Avenues to downtown. Police determined that the dog may have chewed through a tie out cable. The dog was placed at the humane society for the time being.

 

