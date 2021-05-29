The Fergus Falls Police Department took a report from a person living on Fir Avenue that found a dog near an ice cream shop downtown on Tuesday, May 25.
The person said an unknown third party took the dog and said they would bring it to the Otter Tail County Humane Society. Police say the black, white and gray colored husky dog, with a teal collar with no tags was followed from the area of Union and Vernon Avenues to downtown. Police determined that the dog may have chewed through a tie out cable. The dog was placed at the humane society for the time being.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.