A caller notified the Fergus Falls Police Department that he had found a dog wandering on West Fir Avenue Wednesday and wanted to see it placed with the Humane Society.
The caller said he would be in a white Honda with the black dog.
The police officer that responded found the caller with a brown adult male dog. The dog was wearing a green collar and green tags.
The dog was transported to the Humane Society on West Fir.
