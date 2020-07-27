The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office advised a dog owner to immediately seek the help of a veterinarian after his dog got sick after being found chewing on a baggie containing a white substance.
A deputy also told the dog owner they would field test the substance if needed.
The dog owner later discovered the substance was a fire starter compound given to him by his brother.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.