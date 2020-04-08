The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office was contacted Tuesday by the caretaker of a park.
According to a park ordinance passed March 1, dogs in the park have to be leashed.
One dog owner apparently failed to get the word on the ordinance because she had allegedly been letting her dog run all over the park. The dog enjoyed going in “the mill” and digging in garbage.
The complainant had called the owner of the dog many times but she would just hang up on him.
A deputy spoke to the dog owner about the complaint. She said there was an ongoing neighborhood dispute with the complainant but agreed to abide by the ordinance.
