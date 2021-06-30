A visitor at the dog park on Channing Avenue reported to Fergus Falls police on Friday, June 25 that an unknown 60- to 70-year-old male driving a white van arrived at the park and talked about his dog attacking other dogs in the park and them.
Upon arrival, an officer told the dog’s owner that he was free to use the other area no one was in if he was concerned about his dog. The dog owner then left the area. The complainant told police they wanted it documented.
