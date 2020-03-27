A property management company entered a complaint with the Fergus Falls Police Department Thursday when a dog was found in an abandoned apartment on East Lincoln Avenue.
The police were told the tenant had been evicted from the apartment.
The complainant told the police the dog would be brought to the Otter Tail County Humane Society.
