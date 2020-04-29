A nuisance complaint was logged at 1:29 a.m. Wednesday at an undisclosed location in Otter Tail County.

The complainant said a dog had been barking for at least a half-hour. 

The deputy answering the call located a yellow Labrador outside the property. There was no answer at the door. The deputy let the dog into a fenced area in order to stop the barking for the evening.

