A nuisance complaint was logged at 1:29 a.m. Wednesday at an undisclosed location in Otter Tail County.
The complainant said a dog had been barking for at least a half-hour.
The deputy answering the call located a yellow Labrador outside the property. There was no answer at the door. The deputy let the dog into a fenced area in order to stop the barking for the evening.
