The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office was alerted Thursday about a missing dog after a letter was sent to a county employee.
According to the letter, a female St. Bernard named “Rosie,” has been lost since Aug. 16 in the Edwards area near the Ye Old School House business.
The St. Bernard was described as having short hair, neutered, missing its left eye, deaf and impaired in the rear legs due to a birth defect.
The missing pet had allegedly jumped over a fence and was last seen chasing a deer through the woods.
The sheriff’s office was assured the dog was current on all of its shots, was not aggressive and would not respond to voice commands.
The Otter Tail County Humane Society and local veterinarians have been contacted to watch for the missing dog.
