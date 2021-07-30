The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a dog reported at approximately 10:08 a.m. on Wednesday. The owner told a deputy the dog got loose from a boarding facility on Krueger Loop just south of Star Lake on Monday. The owner posted the lost animal online and someone contacted them trying to get $300 to return the dog. The sheriff’s office was given the name the person used on social media. The dog was a female coonhound with long ears and white and black spots, with a brown face and head, weighing around 55 pounds. The owner also stated that the dog had a yellow collar and was microchipped. 

Load comments