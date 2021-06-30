Fergus Falls police responded to a report of a dog being struck at approximately 3:55 p.m. on Friday, June 25 in the 600 block of North Union Avenue. 

Police say a smaller white SUV hit a black Labrador that got loose in heavy traffic. The driver that struck the dog is unknown, and the dog’s owners did not know the license plate number. Police also say it appears the dog will be OK.

