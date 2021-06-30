Fergus Falls police responded to a report of a dog being struck at approximately 3:55 p.m. on Friday, June 25 in the 600 block of North Union Avenue.
Police say a smaller white SUV hit a black Labrador that got loose in heavy traffic. The driver that struck the dog is unknown, and the dog’s owners did not know the license plate number. Police also say it appears the dog will be OK.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.