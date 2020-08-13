Suspicious activity drew a Fergus Falls police officer to Pebble Lake Golf Drive Wednesday night where he spoke with a dog trainer.
The trainer was planning to sleep in his vehicle for the night. He told the officer he trains service dogs and did not want them bothering campers in the campground. He told the officer he would be gone in the morning.
