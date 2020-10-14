Officers with the Fergus Falls Police Department responded to an animal complaint on East Channing Avenue on Tuesday. The complaint stated that the neighbor had five dogs outside who bark and fight constantly.

Officers spoke with the owner of the dogs, notifying her of the city ordinance regarding barking dogs. The owner stated she would take care of it. An additional call was made regarding the same issue. The complainant was instructed to call back if the noise continues. 

Load comments