A resident on the 21,000 block of County Highway 75 contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office reporting that they believed that nearby dogs were chasing a fawn. 

The resident said they heard a sound like a fawn was in distress. The incident was also apparently viewed by another individual as well. The sheriff’s office stated that the call was transferred to the Minnesota DNR, however, a sheriff’s deputy attempted phone and in-person contact with the complainant and could not reach the person. 

The deputy spoke with another person in the area who stated that two dogs were chasing a fawn across the road and shortly afterwards they could hear a distress noise.

