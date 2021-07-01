Fergus Falls police received an anonymous voicemail message at 9:51 p.m. on June 22 from a concerned resident about dogs that were allegedly being neglected at an address on West Lincoln Avenue. They stated to police that they believed it was an ongoing issue with the care of the animals.
An officer made contact with the dogs’ owners on Wednesday at approximately 7:39 a.m. They stated they had been in contact with their veterinarian in Hawley. They also stated that it was learned that the dogs have some type of worm issue. They further stated that they have obtained medication for the medical issues. Additionally, police say the owners agreed to bring the dogs to a local veterinarian for assistance as well. The responding officer also emphasized that in speaking with the dogs’ owners it was determined they have been seeking medical advice — working to cure the medical issues — and agreed to seek immediate assistance. Based on the evidence the officer believed there was no evidence of animal neglect.
In a later call to police on Wednesday at approximately 4:05 p.m. the dogs’ owner stated that he was being harassed and threatened on social media. When an officer responded to that call he was told by the dogs’ owner that they wanted to prove there were medications for their dogs and special food for them from a veterinarian. They also stated that they had a follow-up appointment for the animals on July 8. The owner also asked for advice about what to do regarding things people were saying about them on Facebook. The officer advised the owner to block or unfriend the people who were harassing them, or to simply delete the social media app all together. The person stated that they were already working with Someplace Safe for a harassment restraining order.
