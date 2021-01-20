A caller reported Tuesday that when two stray dogs showed up at her Otter Tail County residence they proceeded to climb inside her vehicle. She requested the help of an Otter Tail County deputy to help remove them.
The deputy answering the call helped her remove a large silver male Labrador retriever and a blue-tick heeler. The deputy transported the dogs 2 miles down the road to their home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.