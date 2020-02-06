A deputy on patrol Wednesday near Dead Lake, 8 miles southeast of Dent, spied two dogs chasing deer into deep snow. One of the dogs was a yellow Labrador or golden retriever. The other dog resembled a small black Lab. Both dogs were wearing collars.

The deputy spoke with many residents but no one claimed ownership of the dogs.

The deputy spoke with a conservation officer about options for dealing with the animals.

