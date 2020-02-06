A deputy on patrol Wednesday near Dead Lake, 8 miles southeast of Dent, spied two dogs chasing deer into deep snow. One of the dogs was a yellow Labrador or golden retriever. The other dog resembled a small black Lab. Both dogs were wearing collars.
The deputy spoke with many residents but no one claimed ownership of the dogs.
The deputy spoke with a conservation officer about options for dealing with the animals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.