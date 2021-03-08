A domestic argument led to a vehicle crash Thursday on State Highway 29 according to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputies who responded to the call found the southbound vehicle in the west ditch near 620th Avenue – 2.5 miles west of Wadena. The driver told the deputies that a female passenger had pulled on the steering wheel and caused the vehicle to leave the roadway. The woman denied the accusation but admitted to having a mental health crisis.

The woman was taken to Staples for medical evaluation.

