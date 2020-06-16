The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received two calls Saturday reporting items stolen from yards near County Highway 72.
The first complainant involved a donkey statue taken the night before. The caller stated he knew the location of the statue and would pick it up later. The second call involved the theft of a road sign and post. The sign was discovered to be intact off County Highway 74 in a grove of trees.
Both the sign and statue were from the same location and burnout tracks were left at one location. The investigation is ongoing with the donkey statue suffering $200 worth of damage.
