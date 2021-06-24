The Fergus Falls Police Department took a call from someone on the 500 block of South Sheridan Street on Saturday, June 19 who believed someone had kicked their door and ran off toward the library.

The complainant stated to police that they were awoken by the kick and saw someone run to the west after going to a downstairs door. The caller had no description of the kicker, but possible damage was done to a deck. Police stated to the caller that they would be following up with them for a possible damage claim.

Load comments