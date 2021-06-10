Two separate reports from residents came into Fergus Falls police on Tuesday about door-to-door salesmen who were reselling Dish Network subscriptions under the name “Caliper.”
In the first call, at approximately 2:45 p.m. a resident reported that a salesman with the company was knocking continuously on their door but they did not answer. Law enforcement states it appeared they were doing the same routine at other houses on the 100 block of West Oriole Drive. An officer approached the salesman and informed them that no solicitors licenses were currently being given out. The salesman stated that they would stop and advise their supervisor.
In a later call, at approximately 3:14 p.m. a male with curly blond hair was reported heading east on the 700 block of West Cedar Avenue, telling homeowners that they were hired by the city to “help them save money on their cable bill,” and asking residents if they had home security systems. Police state that City Hall does not hire people to do that. The salesman was told that they had no permit, and to stop what they were doing. Police say the salesman called their supervisor while an officer was present to inform them that they had been told to stop.
