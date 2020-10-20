It was reported Saturday that two storage units on 19th Street in Fergus Falls had been burglarized. A Fergus Falls police officer was informed the burglary had taken place between 6 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday.
Double burglary suspected on 19th Street
Brian Hansel
Reporter
