A 22-year-old Alexandria woman and her infant child were transported to Alomere Health as a precaution Saturday following a two-vehicle accident on County Road 81 according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Based on driver statements, witnesses and evidence on scene, initial investigation indicated that 42-year-old Lisa Renee Wiegert of Alexandria was traveling west on County Road 82 in a 2006 Hyundai Sonata when Rachel Titi Nyirenda, who was northbound on County Road 81, ran a stop sign at a high rate of speed. The two vehicles collided in a front end crash.

Both vehicles sustained heavy damage but no injuries were reported.

The Alexandria police and fire departments, North Memorial Ambulance, Alex Viking Towing and Shutters Towing assisted the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.

