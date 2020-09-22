Sheriff Troy Wolbersen of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office issued a scam alert Friday.

The release pointed out the office was aware that many Douglas County residents have been receiving phone calls claiming to be from the Social Security Administration. The calls stated the recipient’s social security number had been suspended due to fraudulent activity.

The sheriff’s office warned that the calls are part of a scam and an attempt to secure personal information and money.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said social security numbers are never suspended and pointed out six different things the administration will not do. He also gave instructions to recipients of suspicious calls.

