On Saturday at approximately 4:49 p.m., the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a man unresponsive in Lake Ida.
The victim, identified as Danny Jay Haak, 59, of Alexandria was found approximately 30-40 feet from shore and in 4-8 feet of water.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a frantic woman ringing the neighbor’s doorbell. The homeowner called to report the woman’s behavior he had viewed through his doorbell’s camera. A short time later a second 911 call came from the same woman who was reporting that she had found her husband Haak, in the lake and unresponsive.
Douglas County deputies were dispatched along with North Memorial Ambulance and Garfield First Responders and the Minnesota DNR. While emergency units were enroute, it was learned that a retired Minnesota state trooper was on scene and was able to bring Haak to shore and start CPR. Emergency responders continued to administer life saving techniques, however, all efforts were unsuccessful in resuscitation and he was pronounced deceased at the scene.
It is unclear how Haak ended up in the water. He was located near shore and the dock he had launched his boat from. Haak was not wearing a personal flotation device. The sheriff’s office says the case remains under investigation.
