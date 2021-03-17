The Fergus Falls Police Department responded to a call Tuesday from a resident of Douglas County alleging the theft of two horses over the weekend by a man and woman.
The caller had previously reported the theft to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office but felt it was important to also talk to a Fergus Falls police officer because the woman participating in the horse theft, was a resident of Fergus Falls and had visibly carried a firearm which intimidated the caller.
The officer who spoke with the caller took the information down and forwarded it to both Otter Tail County and Fergus Falls law enforcement officers. The officer investigated the female with the firearm and found that she lives in Otter Tail County and confirmed she has a permit to carry.
