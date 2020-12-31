A Dover couple traveling north on U.S. Highway 71 near Hewitt Tuesday left the highway near State Highway 210.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol the road surface was a combination of snow and ice at the time of the accident.
The driver of the 2015 Dodge Caravan, Steven Thomas Peters, 70, was not injured in the crash. Ann Sophia Peters, 68, sustained nonlife-threatening injuries and was transported to Tri-County Healthcare in Wadena.
Both were wearing seat belts.
