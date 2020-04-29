Flying bullets ricocheting by their heads prompted a couple to ask the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office for help on Monday.

A woman told an Otter Tail County deputy that her husband had confronted two people at a nearby gun range and they had stopped their target practice.

The complainant’s residence was not visible from the range due to a treeline but it is in the trajectory of the pistol lane. The complainant told the deputy that Sunday night’s incident was the second in two years. The couple had worked with range owners and they had been receptive to making their range safer. She was advised to speak with the township board as well.

