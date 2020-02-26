The theft of $148.37 worth of fuel was reported to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office at 9:41 a.m. Tuesday by the Big Chief Auto and Truck Plaza on Big Chief Road.
The owner of a mobile home pulling a gray GM Envoy was identified as the thief.
Information was forwarded to the Minnesota State Patrol. The staff at Big Chief believed the drive-off was unintentional.
