The theft of $148.37 worth of fuel was reported to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office at 9:41 a.m. Tuesday by the Big Chief Auto and Truck Plaza on Big Chief Road.

The owner of a mobile home pulling a gray GM Envoy was identified as the thief. 

Information was forwarded to the Minnesota State Patrol. The staff at Big Chief believed the drive-off was unintentional.

