A male driver was cited Thursday after his vehicle was stopped in the vicinity of County Highway 53 and U.S. Highway 10. 

After stopping the vehicle for speeding, an Otter Tail County deputy observed indications of marijuana use. The driver admitted to previous marijuana and methamphetamine use and to being in possession of a marijuana pipe.

A search of the vehicle discovered two pipes, both of which were destroyed at the scene.

Newsletters

Enter your email address and select the newsletters you would like to receive.

Load comments