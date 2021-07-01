A passerby contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday at approximately 1:14 a.m. about a vehicle crash near the intersection of Aerovilla Road and 410th Avenue just east of Devils Lake and north of Perham.

The sheriff’s office said a vehicle was traveling northbound on 410th when it rolled. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and sustained life-threatening injuries, and was transported to Perham Health before being sent to Sanford Medical Center in Fargo. Their condition is unknown.

