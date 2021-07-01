A passerby contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday at approximately 1:14 a.m. about a vehicle crash near the intersection of Aerovilla Road and 410th Avenue just east of Devils Lake and north of Perham.
The sheriff’s office said a vehicle was traveling northbound on 410th when it rolled. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and sustained life-threatening injuries, and was transported to Perham Health before being sent to Sanford Medical Center in Fargo. Their condition is unknown.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.